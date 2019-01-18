BUZZ TV – “Healthy Take” with Toccara Burgess, Let’s Go Vegan, LLC.

Each week on Healthy Take, our host Mike White talks to buzz worthy people about health related topics on how to stay healthy. This week on Healthy Take, Mike speaks to Toccara Burgess from Let’s Go Vegan, LLC.

Let’s Go Vegan is a home based vegan meal prep and green smoothie prep company. We provide a week to week, 3 meal a day prep for your convenience. We offer many different varieties of vegan foods that aren’t just a salad. We have things from homemade pita bread, desserts, jackfruit, and many other choices that help expand your vegan lifestyle. Being at a place in your life where you are totally and completely satisfied with your accomplishments. When you can look around and physically see the fruits of your labor, there’s no better feeling!

To learn more about Let’s Go Vegan, please shoot Toccara an email at [email protected].

Mike White launched Client Focused Media in 2002, the leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida with extensive capabilities and experience providing strategic planning, marketing, creative, advertising, printing, branding, public relations and crisis communications services. He also serves as the Publisher of Jacksonville Buzz Magazine which reaches 150,000 readers each month and is the CEO of Bluhorn Solutions. Because of White’s commitment to provide the broadest range of integrated marketing services possible for CFM’s clients, he also founded an events production company as well as a promotional product company to support CFM’s cutting edge marketing campaigns and to yield measurable results for CFM clients at the most efficient rates.