“Around Town” with 904 Junk Removal and Basket Life

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Tiffany Howard talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, Tiffany and Steve spoke with Zach DeCristofaro from 904 Junk Removal and Dana Heisler from Basket Life.

Basket Life is a locally based company that delivers baskets to residents of new communities that are filled with relative information about companies in the area, non-profits, etc. To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/basketlifellc/.

How do you define success?: I define success when you are able to find your passion and create a career and income while maintaining a balance with family life.

What is something unique about your business?: We deliver baskets to new homeowners. The best part is that we are able to employee disabled adults by using Challenge Enterprises.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?: Starting a new business during Covid.

Where is your favorite place to dine in Orange Park?: V Pizza

The Biggest change in marketing that I see coming in the next 5 years is?: People getting back to in person and doing business local.

Finish this sentence: The Best Part of being in Orange Park is……: Small town feel with big town access.

904 Junk Removal is a local junk removal company that employs veterans. They strive to recycle 60% of the junk they remove. To learn more, visit https://www.904junkremoval.com.

How do you define success?: Success at 904 Junk Removal is defined as employing veterans, assisting our local community, and helping the environment

What is something unique about your business?:

1. Veteran owned and operated

2. We strive to reuse or recycle 60% of everything we haul

3. We are on time, professional and fairly priced

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?: Break into the industry debt free and create the awareness as to why we are different from all the other junk removal companies

Where is your favorite place to dine in Orange Park?: El Pablanitos

The Biggest change in marketing that I see coming in the next 5 years is?: The shift from traditional paper, tv, and billboard marketing to faster, direct to consumer, social media based marking.

Finish this sentence: The Best Part of being in Orange Park is……: It’s a great place to grow a family and a business all while living in a community that values individual freedoms