“Around Town” with Elysia Stobbe, Author of Journey to Success

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Tiffany Howard talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, Tiffany spoke to Elysia Stobbe, Author of Journey to Success.

With over 16 years of experience, thousands of clients, thousands of Realtor and builder transactions, and, as a licensed loan originator in 9 states and the District of Columbia, Elysia has developed a wealth of knowledge about regulations and requirements. Elysia believes that everyone interested in buying a house needs and deserves to know what’s involved in the mortgage process.

To learn more, please visit https://elysiastobbeinc.com/book/

How do you define success?: Happiness and fullfilment

What is something unique about your business?: I help people achieve their goals

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?: i have rebuilt my mortgage business twice

The Biggest change in marketing that I see coming in the next 5 years is?: less in person and more virtual. we will need to be able to build solid relationships virtually now and in the future more than ever.