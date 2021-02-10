“Around Town” with Brian Rolf from Pet Supplies Plus

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Tiffany Howard talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, Tiffany and Steve Strum talk to Brian Rolf from Pet Supplies Plus.

Brian Rolf served in the marine corp for 16.5 years. After his service, he bought a franchise of Pet Supplies Plus. Pet Supplies Plus is the third largest pet supply retailer, behind Petsmart and Petco.

To learn more, visit https://petsuppliesplus.com.

How do you define success?: Achieving your business and financial goals while living a happy and rewarding life.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?: Learning the right type of team member for our industry and our personal expectations.

Where is your favorite place to dine in Orange Park?: Metro Diner

The Biggest change in marketing that I see coming in the next 5 years is?: Further development of geo-fencing and other means to infiltrate people’s personal devices.

Finish this sentence: The Best Part of being in Orange Park is……: Meeting new people and their pets!