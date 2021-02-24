“Around Town” with Julie Gump and Dawn Wilson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Tiffany Howard talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, Tiffany and Steve Strum talk to Julie Gump, from Make Believe Costumes, and Dawn Wilson, from Myrtel’s Gifts and Awards.

To learn more about Myrtel’s Gifts and Awards, please visit shoot an email to [email protected].

Short company description: Trophy and engraving shop.

What nonprofit do you feel makes the greatest impact in our community?: Habitat for Humanity

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?: Building houses with those in need.

How do you define success?: Helping others.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Volunteer work / donations

Who inspires you and why?: Military and front line workers. Even with all they have to deal with and the additional stresses and requirements placed upon them, they are still pushing forward and doing what needs to be done.

To learn more, about Make Believe Costumes, visit https://www.makebelievecostumes.com.

How do you define success?: Still in business after 33 years …. dealing w adversities along the way

What is something unique about your business?: Costumes and Dancewear for any occasion, serving Duval county and surrounding area for 33 years. 12,000 ft.² of fun!

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?: Internet shopping hugely affects small business and local businesses in the community. Amazon has definitely affected all of us

The Biggest change in marketing that I see coming in the next 5 years is?: Social media and customer referrals definitely is a must while growing a small business