Each week on “Around Town,” our host Tiffany Howard talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, Tiffany and Steve Strum spoke with Patrick Hayle and Robert Cowie, from Mercy Support Services, inc.

Mercy Support Services serves the people of Clay County, Florida who are circumstantially in need by providing services that guide them to self-sufficiency. Working together with local community agencies, governments, and compassionate-hearted people, Mercy serves as a centralized point of contact for those in crisis.

To learn more, visit https://mercysupportservices.org.