Ignite Success with Angelina G. of Cmg3tech

On Ignite Success, Suzie Becker welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for business professionals. This week, Suzie sits down with Angelina G. of Cmg3tech.

CMG3Tech is a leading provider of cutting-edge digital marketing and tech solutions. We specialize in custom app and website design, network setup, remote computer repair, disaster recovery, and on-demand IT support. Our expert team is dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable, and secure services tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses.

How do you define success?

Success for me is about achieving a harmonious balance between personal fulfillment, family well-being, and professional accomplishments. It’s overcoming personal challenges and continually growing, creating a loving and supportive environment for my family, and building successful businesses like CurameNatural and CMG3Technologies. It also means making meaningful contributions to my community, whether through philanthropic efforts or community initiatives.

Ultimately, success is empowering others to break free from traditional routines and pursue their passions, reflecting my commitment to “Freedom Through Entrepreneurship.”

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Philanthropy

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

In the past 12 months, my journey has been propelled by the integration of AI and the relentless testing of new software. Embracing these cutting-edge technologies has not only streamlined my business operations but also unlocked innovative solutions for my clients. This period has been marked by significant advancements, from enhancing our digital marketing strategies at CMG3Technologies to refining our holistic healing practices at CurameNatural. The continuous experimentation with AI-driven tools has led to more efficient processes, elevated client experiences, and a deeper understanding of the transformative power of technology in driving success.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

My upcoming goal is to attract the attention of venture capitalists and secure funding to scale my businesses to new heights. By showcasing the innovative strides we’ve made with AI integration and new software, I aim to demonstrate the potential for significant growth and impact. This investment will enable us to expand our services, reach a broader audience, and continue pioneering in the digital marketing and holistic healing spaces. With venture capital support, I’m confident that we can accelerate our progress and achieve even greater success.

View original post: Ignite Success with Angelina G. of Cmg3tech on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.