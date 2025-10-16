Ignite Success showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Ignite Success hosts interview team leads and the people they impact, exploring what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. See what’s really Igniting Success today. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Artie Clifton.

Artie Clifton

Music Director at First Coast Wind Symphony

Website Address: https://www.fcwinds.org



Short company description:

Volunteer cultural service organization in Jacksonville offering free concerts, Currently in our 36th season. We will produce a Mental Health and Music Symposium on October 25.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

Interested in highlighting the First Coast Wind Symphony organization.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Getting the word out about our mission and community offerings.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

2023 Sudler Silver Scroll Award as one of the best community music organizations in the country.

If a book was written about you and your life, what would it be about?

Music education and performance.

View original post: Ignite Success with Artie Clifton of First Coast Wind Symphony on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.