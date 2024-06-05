On Ignite Success, Suzie Becker welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for business professionals. This week, Suzie sits down with Beth Toenies of 1-800-BOARDUP.

Short company description:

1-800-BOARDUP in an international franchisor in the restoration space. At 114 locations currently, your our locally-owned office offers 24-hour emergency response immediately and is ready to board up your property, help the property owners and provide restoration services every step of the way.

How do you define success?:

Feeling as though you’ve done everything in your power to do your best in any single situation and left that space in a better spot than when you arrived. It’s a beautifully empowering feeling.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Leading with purposeful kindness

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

We’ve brought on almost 30 new franchisees

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

To bring on 30 new Canadian franchises.

View original post: Ignite Success with Beth Toenies of 1-800-BOARDUP on Daily News Network.

