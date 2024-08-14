Ignite Success with Conor Smith of First Call Digital Marketing

On Ignite Success, Suzie Becker welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for business professionals. This week, Suzie sits down with Conor Smith of First Call Digital Marketing.

First Call Digital Marketing provides strategic branding, website design and development and a comprehensive set of digital marketing growth services. We focus on helping IT managed service providers between $2m and $5m in annual revenues mature their marketing and business development for growth. We also help Montana small businesses with less than 50 employees who need to strengthen their brand and web presence.

What Is Your Why?

Marketing is important, complicated, expensive, risky and intangible to most business owners with less than 50 employees. Its a pain in the rear, harder than it looks to do and there isn’t some school for businesses owners to learn how to do it in the real world. Not only do I enjoy reducing the risk and making it tangible, but doing it successfully really allow businesses to dream again about what is possible when they gain confidence in the strategies and execution of what really drives growth for most small business.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

First Call Computer Solutions was founded in 2003 to provide business with modern IT, phone systems and websites. Over the years our website offering needed to be uplifted to digital marketing services. First Call Digital Marketing was born and now provides strategic branding, website design and development and a comprehensive set of digital marketing services. Beyond helping Montana small business grow through marketing, because First Call Computer Solutions is an IT Managed Services provider in Montana we have done well helping other IT Managed Services providers across the country grow with our digital marketing services.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

For IT Managed Service providers seeking marketing services, what makes me unique is I actively own, operate and am growing an MSP. I understand their language and can provide high strategic value on marketing, business development and growth, as well as operational marketing execution from the agency.

For Montana businesses, what makes me unique is I have successfully grown a 50+ employee business in Montana serving Montana businesses. I understand Montana is different given its geography and population and what strategies and tactics work best.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

We are good at solving the marketing and prospecting maturity problem, IT Managed Services providers between $2m and $5m in annual revenues. I want to help more of MSP in this space grow.

For Montana small business, they really need to strengthen their brand and web presence. I want to give them strong marketing foundation and once they have it, they can build from it.

