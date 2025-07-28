Ignite Success with Dan Mayville of Top Built Teams

Ignite Success showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Ignite Success hosts interview team leads and the people they impact, exploring what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. See what’s really Igniting Success today. Today our host, Morgan Yonge, spoke with Dan Mayville.

Dan Mayville

Managing Director at Top Built Teams

Website Address: www.topbuiltteams.com



Short company description:

We help small business grow and scale by providing insights about their people that they can leverage to solve problems.

What is one question you would like the host to ask you?

Let’s talk about the Traction Builders series we are launching in July.

How do you define success?

The relentless pursuit of self-improvement. Learn from every interaction with people or from every problem that you face. Make decisions that reflect your ability to apply what you’ve learned. Focus your goals on your abilities and your ambitions and don’t be distracted by the people around you who are following their plan to success.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

Day 1. Moving on.

What makes you unique?

We provide insights and analytics about people that help solve business problems.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

The premise of our business is change; leveraging the Jim Collins, Good to Great analogy, we help put the right people in the right seats on YOUR bus. So, we have to appreciate that every business is different and should be treated uniquely.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Every time I felt like I knew what the problem was and moved too quickly towards a solution, I realize that I prescribed without sufficient diagnosis and that leads to malpractice; I am constantly challenging myself to learn more about the business, the owner, what makes their bus unique and then explore approaches with the owner in order to ensure we are on the right path.

What about your company makes you the most proud

I’m humbled by what I learn from business owners, especially when it comes to grit and determination. When I am able to help a business leader grow, it is the best feeling.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

You have to demonstrate that you are as invested in their success as they are and demonstrate that you are willing to put in the effort in order to achieve their outcomes. When they see that, they trust you and when they trust you, they are motivated.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

Big believer in applying life lessons as you continue to learn.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Balancing on relentless focus on future and the power of collaborating

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Helping small business owners get traction

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

People are complex and fascinating.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

help small businesses overcome the 5 year stall.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

The disruptors, the innovators, the paradigm breakers.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Know your role, understand your role and focus on your contribution at each phase of the game.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

My simplest example is that I want to learn from every interaction I have with people and I want to share something, whatever that is in every interaction with other people.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Sure. Let’s talk about building a book of business. Let’s talk about what it takes to work with a client to develop a solution that meets their needs AND solves their problems.

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Gut Instinct

How do you like to spend your free time?

outdoors

If you could get a tattoo today, what would you get?

Marine Corps Emblem

If a book was written about you and your life, what would it be about?

Constant motion

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Helping Business owners wrap their heads around insights that drive employee performance

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

margins will continue to put pressure on efficiencies and cost optimization.

