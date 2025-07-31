Ignite Success showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Ignite Success hosts interview team leads and the people they impact, exploring what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. See what’s really Igniting Success today. Today our hosts, Morgan Yonge spoke with Dayna Zola.

Dayna Zola

Founder and CEO, Entrepreneur at DZ Wellness Connect and DZ EVents Boston

Website Address: www.dzeventsllc.com



Short company description:

The ideal client for DZ Connects Wellness is a high-achieving woman with a stable, profitable business, but she feels unfulfilled and stuck in her personal life. Despite her success, she is frustrated and knows she can’t move forward without working on herself. She’s now ready to look inward, embrace change, and align her inner growth with the next chapter of her life.



Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

When I was not reaching my ideal client via cold emails and I learned this does not work.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Funding

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Deveoping and running Digitas North America’s alumni group and serving as President. Also, creating and leading all of our events and managing all social media.

If a book was written about you and your life, what would it be about?

Leadership, perseverance, persistence, consistency, authenticity. Everything it takes to be a great leader and stand out from the crowd.

View original post: Ignite Success with Dayna Zola of DZ Wellness Connect and DZ EVents Boston on Daily News Network.

