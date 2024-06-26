Ignite Success with Frederic Saraiva of Blue Pearl Fox LLC

On Ignite Success, Suzie Becker welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for business professionals. This week, Suzie sits down with Frederic Saraiva of Blue Pearl Fox LLC.

Blue Pearl Fox specializes in results-driven digital marketing services, offering solutions such as Pay-Per-Result SEO, geofencing, OTT and CTV advertising, email marketing, and more.

Our expert team of local marketing professionals helps businesses increase visibility, engage customers, and grow efficiently.

With a focus on tangible outcomes, Blue Pearl Fox ensures clients only pay for successful results, making it a cost-effective choice for businesses aiming to enhance their online presence.

How do you define success?

How many of our clients become Friends/Family and frequent each other’s house.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

My Cooking

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Last year at this time Blue Pearl Fox had 8 different digital marketing solutions, today we have 2 more services and going for 2 more by the end of the year, and be the first “All solutions Digital Marketing for Local businesses in Northeast Florida”.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Growing just a bit more, to open a secondary location.

