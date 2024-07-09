Ignite Success with Gerard Jacobs of LFTD Partners, Inc.

On Ignite Success, Suzie Becker welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for business professionals. This week, Suzie sits down with Gerard Jacobs of LFTD Partners, Inc.

Short company description:

LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB ticker symbol LIFD), owns Lifted Made, one of the leading manufacturers of hemp-derived cannabinoid products in the US under its Urb brand. This summer Lifted Made is diversifying into non-hemp products with its Mielos brand of wellness gummies and its Rebel brand of energy gummies.

LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.9% of Bendistillery, Bend, OR, which manufactures gin, whiskey and vodka products under its Crater Lake Spirits brand, and 4.9% of Ablis, Bend, OR, which manufactures CBD- and THC-infused beverages.

Our CEO Gerard Jacobs previously founded and served as the CEO of Metal Management, which he built via 37 acquisitions into the largest scrap metal recycling company in North America with $900 million in revenue, and whose stock increased from $1.75 to over $30 per share on NASDAQ. Mr. Jacobs has also founded and served as the lead outside director of other publicly traded companies.

How do you define success?:

Personally: My wife Grace Roberti and I have three sons who are wonderful people with successful professional careers (Jake, a CPA and the President and CFO of LFTD Partners Inc.; Giancarlo, an attorney who previously served six years as a Marine Corps officer in the US and overseas; and Bonamico, an orthopedic surgeon serving in the US Army. And we have three delightful grandchildren.

Professionally: I have built some very successful publicly traded companies that have given good jobs to thousands of US citizens, and that have handsomely rewarded our investors.

How did you get started in your field or work?: After practicing law and working as an investment banker for a total of ten years, I decided to build publicly traded companies that would consolidate large, fragmented industries in the US. I started by building Metal Management on NASDAQ into the largest metal recycler in North America with $900 million in revenue, then I built Think Partnership on AMEX into a $90 million internet marketing and advertising company, and now I am building LFTD Partners Inc. as a consolidator in the cannabis industry.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

LFTD Partners Inc. is one of the very few companies in the cannabis industry that has grown revenue dramatically (from $5 million in 2020 to $50 million in 2023) while also being profitable in almost all of the past 15 quarters.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?:

The hemp-derived cannabinoid products industry is constantly under legislative and regulatory attacks at both the federal and state levels, and those attacks are continuing.

Governor Ron DeSantis recently courageously vetoed a bill that would have devastated the hemp industry in Florida. He is a tremendous Governor, in my opinion.

