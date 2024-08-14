Ignite Success with Jason Shepard of Coastal Wildlife & Pest Services

On Ignite Success, Suzie Becker welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for business professionals. This week, Suzie sits down with Jason Shepard of Coastal Wildlife & Pest Services.

We are a locally owned and operated pest and wildlife removal company serving Northeast Florida. We are rapidly growing because we have placed more focus on developing strong relationships with our customer base. Our goal is to become the leading authority on pest and wildlife related issues that homeowners and property managers of all kinds face here in our community.

What Is Your Why?

I believe serving people is best path to success anyone can take. In our industry, we are able to do just that by helping homeowners resolve often stressful situations while providing an amazing opportunity for our employees to achieve their personal life goals at the same time.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

It was very coincidental. I was just looking for another job because I wasn’t happy where I was at. I stumbled across a job opportunity with a large national wildlife removal company and I fell in love with this industry.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

We are unique in that we offer a more comprehensive pest control plan than other company’s. We are able to protect our customers homes and businesses not from just normal pests (insects) but we also provide protection from wildlife issues as well.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

We are trying to double the size of our team which will require us to significantly increase nearly every other aspect of our company such as revenue, lead flow, etc.

