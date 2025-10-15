Ignite Success showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Ignite Success hosts interview team leads and the people they impact, exploring what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. See what’s really Igniting Success today. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Jeanette Yates.

Jeanette Yates

Founder at THE SELF-CAREGIVER LLC

Website Address: https://www.theselfcaregiver.com/



Short company description:

Yates aims to redefine what it means to be a caregiver through her work. She challenges the narrative that self-sacrifice is the only way to show love and dedication, advocating for a balanced approach that honors both the caregiver and the cared-for.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Clearly communicating my offer.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

I spent a ton of money and time creating programs and courses because that is what my business coaches were telling me, but I learned that I knew what my audience needed more than they did. I used what i learned about courses and programs to create services and products that actually serve the needs of caregivers in an accessible way.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

advertising.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

every chance I get to help another caregiver feel not alone

What are your company’s strengths?

Helping caregivers with often neglected issues.

What is the most enjoyable part of what you do?

Helping a caregiver feel confident in caring for themselves

If a book was written about you and your life, what would it be about?

overcoming guilt and self-doubt, hope and grace for myself and others

View original post: Ignite Success with Jeanette Yates of THE SELF-CAREGIVER LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.