On Ignite Success, Suzie Becker welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for business professionals. This week, Suzie sits down with Kaimana Lani of Divine Drip Jewelry.

Short company description:

Divine Drip is an affordably luxurious Faith Based Jewelry Line for women who want to express their spiritual faith and look beautiful doing it. The jewelry is both modern and meaningful, without sacrificing style. Our pieces are on-trend and handcrafted and touched with love.

How do you define success?

Success is working in pure joy and excitement daily. It’s making sure that I am always aligned in my words and actions that keep me close to Jesus and the Divine.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Overcoming abuse and turning my life to love and peace.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

I have pivoted totally from gemstone jewelry to Faith Based Jewelry and I am really expanding my line into exposing the connection between the Divine and Nature.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

To expand to larger local audience in Jacksonville and NoFlo.

View original post: Ignite Success with Kaimana Lani of Divine Drip Jewelry on Daily News Network.

