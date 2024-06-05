Ignite Success with Kim Jones of Tropical Vibes

On Ignite Success, Suzie Becker welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for business professionals. This week, Suzie sits down with Kim Jones of Tropical Vibes.

Short company description:

Tropical Vibes is a lifestyle brand offering a range of tropically inspired products. Our collection includes apparel, home decor, accessories, and our recently launched rum. We aim to infuse the essence of tropical living into everyday life, catering to those seeking a vibrant and refreshing lifestyle experience.

How do you define success?

I would define success for my business, Tropical Vibes, as achieving significant growth in brand recognition and customer loyalty. We are always striving to create high-quality products that resonate with our customers and we’re working to build a strong community around the brand. Ultimately, I measure success by the positive impact Tropical Vibes has on people’s lives, bringing joy and a sense of escape through our tropically inspired offerings.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Resilience

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

This past 12 months, we’ve been laser-focused on our newest endeavor: launching our branded rum line. It’s been an intensive process involving market research, fine-tuning the product, and establishing marketing plans and setting up distribution channels. We’re thrilled to share this exciting milestone in our company’s journey.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Looking ahead, our goals for the next 12 months with Tropical Vibes are ambitious yet achievable. We’re aiming to get our rum into the hands of more people across the US, with a goal of reaching at least 200 retail locations. We’re also working on forming partnerships with other potential partners to expand our brand footprint even further with the introduction of more, branded products in 2025. Alongside growing our product portfolio, we’re focused on building brand awareness through targeted marketing efforts and engaging directly with our customers through events and rum tastings. It’s an exciting time for us, and we can’t wait to see where this journey takes us!

