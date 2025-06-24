Ignite Success with Michael Jay of TWEEDS Suit Shop

Ignite Success showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Ignite Success hosts interview team leads and the people they impact, exploring what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. See what’s really Igniting Success today. Today our hosts, Morgan Yonge spoke with Michael Jay.

TWEEDS is a modern custom clothing and lifestyle brand redefining how men shop. Known for its signature in-store experience and curated collection of premium clothing, TWEEDS helps people elevate their style with confidence. With locations across Florida and a growing community of loyal customers, TWEEDS is more than a store—it’s a destination for personal style and self-expression.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

One moment that stands out was early in my styling career. I was working with one of my first clients—a larger gentleman—and I hadn’t yet mastered the proper measuring techniques for someone with his build. I awkwardly had to give him what felt like a full bear hug just to get the right measurements, and honestly, it was uncomfortable for both of us. We laughed through it, but I knew I needed to improve. That experience pushed me to study advanced fitting techniques and refine my client process. Now, my fittings are smooth, efficient, and comfortable for everyone. It taught me that being unprepared doesn’t make you a failure, but failing to adapt does. The key is using those humbling moments to get better.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

One of my biggest obstacles has been breaking out of the ‘behind-the-scenes’ mindset I carried from my years in the dry-cleaning business. I was used to working quietly, focusing on the technical side of garments, not necessarily putting myself in front of people or telling my story. Stepping into the spotlight as a personal brand and someone who not only styles but speaks, leads, and inspires, meant I had to overcome self-doubt and get comfortable being seen. Another challenge is scalability. What I do is deeply personal and tailored. As I grow with TWEEDS and take on more leadership and speaking opportunities, I have to constantly think about how to maintain that level of care and connection, even as things expand.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

One of the proudest moments of my leadership journey was being asked to lead the launch of TWEEDS’ first Jacksonville location. More importantly than opening a new store, this opportunity given to me was a sign of trust in my ability to grow the brand, build community relationships, and represent something bigger than myself. I went from working behind the scenes in dry cleaning to becoming the face of a major market expansion. Seeing the transformation in our clients, building a team, and creating a space where men feel confident and seen is incredibly fulfilling. It’s a reminder that leadership isn’t just about titles, it’s about how you make people feel.

If a book was written about you and your life, what would it be about?

It would be about reinvention and how style became the vehicle for me to transform not just how I looked, but how I led, lived, and showed up in the world. From growing up working in a family-owned dry-cleaning business to stepping into the fashion industry, every chapter of my life has been about evolving without losing my roots. The title might be something like ‘Pressed for Greatness’ because I’ve literally worked with steam and fabric, but I’ve also felt the pressure to become more than what people expected. It would be a story about self-belief, growth, and helping others find their confidence too.

