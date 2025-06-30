Ignite Success with Paul Lajoie of BizBuyPro

On this inspiring episode of Ignite Success, Morgan Yonge talks with Paul Lajoie, founder of BizBuyPro and author of The Exit Plan. From exiting the 9-to-5 to owning your first small business, Paul shares how his blueprint demystifies legal structures, taxes, and day-to-day operations—empowering first-time entrepreneurs to build generational success with clarity and confidence. If you’re ready to ditch the W2 life and start smart, this one’s for you. Get your copy July 3rd!

