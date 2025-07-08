Ignite Success with Santina Giannino of Stage It For Success

Ignite Success showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Ignite Success hosts interview team leads and the people they impact, exploring what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. See what’s really Igniting Success today. Today, our host, Steve Strum spoke with Santina Giannino.

Santina Giannino

Owner at Stage It For Success

Website Address: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.linkedin.com_search_results_all_-3FfetchDeterministicClustersOnly-3Dtrue-26heroEntityKey-3Durn-253Ali-253Afsd-5Fprofile-253AACoAAAG234oBDq1lFSZRUMY-5FU0LI-5Fc7fQIn27og-26keywords-3Dsantina-2520lorenzano-2520giannino-252C-2520asp-25C2-25AE-252C-2520iahsp-25C2-25AE-26origin-3DRICH-5FQUERY-5FSUGGESTION-26position-3D0-26searchId-3Dddab7ef0-2D0ac5-2D472f-2D9e2d-2D0d2f7fe1b705-26sid-3D8eA-26spellCorrectionEnabled-3Dfalse&d=DwMFaQ&c=euGZstcaTDllvimEN8b7jXrwqOf-v5A_CdpgnVfiiMM&r=QjNzikgWDrFrQq0VQDMIUU8yJUcUkifGa8mhG9AJbs8&m=4LvsUVveR7xxSGpCqrwPckWkqOwDQk8t9yjzHEktTmd8_Iqz7MVEkuHmM0VV5u8R&s=4vr3Oc9Wc5IDb-4dzQRti7CE4BBuROD0PaHcFfbmHPI&e=



Short company description:

Stage homes for sale

Founder/host La Storia Podcast by Santina

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

More a regret than failure. I wish I was confident enough to go to college after high school although I was still learning English

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Afraid to take a risk

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Quitting my full time job in my twenties to go to school to a computer programmer

If a book was written about you and your life, what would it be about?

Moving to the states at 16 and getting a degree in computer science and 26 years later quitting my IT job to start a small staying business

