Ignite Success with Tony Davis of Crestcom Leadership Development of NE FL

Tony Davis

Owner / President at Crestcom Leadership Development of NE FL

www.crestcomnefl.com



Short company description:

Partner with business owners to transform their managers into leaders

How do you define success?

Making in impact in the lives of my partners and clients so they can positively impact their world.

How did you get started in your field of work?

After selling businesses in Feb 2021 and taking 4 months off, I stumbled across the opportunity to buy the Crestcom franchise in the Jacksonville area. After doing my due diligence, I realized this was the perfect next chapter for me. The sales and business model aligns with my strengths. And, I after owning my own businesses for over 16 years, the fact that I WASN’T a client helped me to realize how valuable proactive leadership training is for every business in NE Florida!

What makes you unique?

There are quite a few options out there for leadership or management training. What sets us apart is the learning experience that we create to achieve success. Success is defined by behavior change!

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Give and it will be given back to you.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Seamark Ranch, corporate sponsor

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Give back money and time.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Loved God, great husband and father, cared about others.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

Trying to go to law school

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

6′ between my ears

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Hearing testimonials from my participants about the impact I am and have had on their leadership growth

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Give 100%, 100% of the time. Do all you do with passion, energy and purpose.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Self Leadership, self care, wellness and having a GROWTH MINDSET

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

YES

If a book was written about you and your life, what would it be about?

God Is So Good.

Transcript:

Morgan: Welcome back to another episode of Ignite Success, where we highlight leaders who are igniting success and making an impact. I’m Morgan Yonge, and today I’m joined by Tony Davis with Crestcom Leadership Development. Hi Tony, good to see you.

Tony: Hi, Morgan. Great to be here.

Morgan: Well, tell us a little bit about Crestcom and what you’ve done to make it as successful as you can here in Northeast Florida.

Tony: The great thing about Crestcom is I bought this franchise after owning businesses in home remodeling, where I had tons of employees. When I sold those businesses, I looked at Crest Comm and thought, “I wish I had been a client.” What we do is provide proactive leadership development for companies here in Northeast Florida across all industries and sizes.

By focusing on proactive leadership development, we give companies the tools to handle any challenge. Leadership challenges happen all the time, and if you tackle them reactively, there’s collateral damage. The number one reason good employees leave good companies is bad managers.

Morgan: Interesting.

Tony: Notice I said managers, not leaders. There are managers and there are leaders. Both want employees to do what’s needed, but managers do it by any means necessary, whereas leaders do it with influence. We’ve all worked for both. When you have a leader, you want to give your best effort and make them proud.

That’s what I focus on—working with business owners to train and develop their management teams so they’re leading, not just managing. We equip them with tools to handle the challenges that come their way. And let me tell you, there are plenty of leadership challenges in workplaces today.

Morgan: So what are some success traits of a leader?

Tony: The most effective leaders lead in ways that fit the person in front of them. Communication is key. Most of us communicate in ways that work best for ourselves, but leaders adapt. They are agile, adaptable, and truly understand their people.

The foundation of great leadership is emotional intelligence—the ability to be self-aware and manage yourself. Self-awareness alone isn’t enough; you have to act on it. Leaders also read their teams, relate to their emotions, and notice red flags instead of brushing things off. That’s the difference between leading and just managing.

Morgan: How can someone strengthen their emotional intelligence?

Tony: First, understand your triggers—what situations, events, or people provoke you. Recognizing them allows you to respond thoughtfully instead of reacting impulsively. Reacting can lead to losing your cool, but responding—taking a deep breath and handling the situation calmly—is powerful. Cooler heads prevail, especially in the workplace.

Morgan: How does pride factor into that?

Tony: Pride often gets in the way of self-reflection and vulnerability. Vulnerability precedes trust, and trust is essential for getting your team to give discretionary effort. Creating trust fosters accountability. Leadership starts with self-leadership. When we show humility, admit mistakes, and hold ourselves accountable, the team follows. If leaders lack self-accountability, the culture suffers.

Morgan: Let’s talk about you for a minute. What does success look like for Tony Davis?

Tony: Success for me is making a positive impact in people’s lives. Even without a large platform, anyone can make an impact. I focus on “eulogy virtues” versus “resume virtues.” Resume virtues list what you’ve achieved; eulogy virtues describe how you made others feel. If we prioritize impact and put others first, that’s a meaningful legacy.

Morgan: To wrap it up, in one word, how would you define success?

Tony: Impact.

Morgan: Impact. Perfect. That’s a great note to end on. Thank you so much for your time, Tony.

Tony: My pleasure, Morgan.

Morgan: And thank you to our viewers for tuning in to another episode of Ignite Success. For more information about Tony Davis and Crestcom Leadership Development, visit DailyNewsNetwork.com or LegacyOfLeadersTV.com. We’ll see you in the next episode of Ignite Success!

