Industry Champions with Almon Gunter of AGE3

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Almon Gunter.

Almon Gunter

CEO at AGE3, LLC

Website Address: www.almongunterexperience.com



Short company description:

AGE 3, LLC is an inspirational firm that focuses on helping individuals and companies to maximize their potential. We specialize in leadership and teamwork development. We also develop student-athletes to achieve collegiate and professional careers in 11 different sports and counting. Our philosophy is that we are all athletes playing the greatest game of all life. Every day is gam day.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year?

If you had one message to get across to future customers, what would it be?

What makes you unique?

We recognize that everyone is an athlete. We are all competing daily in the game of life

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

That we are here to serve others. We should spend our time building people not buildings.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Speaking and serving people nationally as well as internationally.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

I just started my own non-profit: The Academy of Mentoring. But I also support FACE a non-profit that focuses on fitness and character education in elementary schools. And LISC where I do Life skill coaching for college students.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Talking to kids and young adults about knowing their value so they have a voice. I do fitness camps for students and work on character development.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

That I built bridges every day knowing that some of the bridges I would never cross. But I built them anyway, because someone needed it to reach their potential.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

We have created more tools to help individuals to grow mentally, educationally, and physically.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Throughout my 27 years of business I have launched several apparel items that I thought would do well but didn’t. So working to better understand the demands of my clients has been challenging because I cover a huge population of clients. From students to corporate executive. So finding the harmony or sweet spot for each is challenging.

What about your company makes you the most proud

The work we do with youth. Our goal is to work with organizations and companies that care about youth and want to partner to develop them. All kids need a chance.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I inspire individuals through stories. Only the individual can motivate themselves, but they can be inspired to get it in gear by others through stories and actions. My philosophy is to lead with your life.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

My. kids and grandkids. My legacy as a father, grandfather, brother and friend matters.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

A legacy of servant leader.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

Pat Williams was my mentor and really helped me to grow as a leader and servant. Also, Myron Golden. He has a servant heart and shares his gift with the world every day.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Growing the platform to serve more people.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

The will be more of a demand for inspiring others and lifting people to new heights.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Tony Robbins. He’s built an incredible following through program and subscription based business model.

