Industry Champions with Branden Barkema of EOS Worldwide

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Branden Barkema.

Branden Barkema

Professional Implementer at EOS Worldwide

Website Address: https://www.eosworldwide.com/branden-barkema



Short company description:

The Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) is a simple, proven business operating system that can help your entrepreneurial organization clarify, simplify, and achieve its vision. Implementing EOS is a journey to strengthen the Six Key Components of your business.

How do you define success?

Being of maximum service to God and my fellows to the best of my understanding.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Don’t take things personally. Try to help first.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

I have many accomplishments, but most grateful to be a husband and father. All of which are gifts given to me.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

I became a franchisee in November 2024!

Describe a Failure in your Career

Early in my own leadership journey, I focused too heavily on what people were doing wrong instead of focusing on what I was doing to help them have success.

What about your company makes you the most proud

I get to help others who may be struggling with certain aspects of their business with the intention of helping them live a better life.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I constantly search for ways to put those around me in a position/situation to be successful.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Getting a certain outcome (or not) is mostly about doing the work to get there. Don’t forget to acknowledge the progress along the way and always try to get better in the things you can control.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Balancing my personal reflection on what to improve between what has worked AND what hasn’t. Trying to always remember that constructive reflection is different than destructive reflection.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

That’s how I would describe the last 20 years of my professional life.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Educating the Jacksonville business community about EOS.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Increased number of copycats and prospects/clients using AI to guide them through Implementation instead of implementers.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

I truly believe EOS to be a trend setter in the business operations/coaching/franchise space.

