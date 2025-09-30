Industry Champions with Diane Faulkner of Full Circle Press

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Diane Faulkner.

Diane Faulkner

Owner/Publisher at Full Circle Press

Website Address: https://www.FullCirclePress.net



Short company description:

Full Circle Press is a full-service publishing company for authors who want to harness the power of Amazon to sell their books. The writing service includes ghostwriting and content writing. The focus is small- to mid-sized businesses.

How do you define success?

Success, to me, is seeing my clients light up with understanding. Once they get to know what they don’t know about employment law, it’s easy, then, to teach them.

How did you get started in your field of work?

I started writing for trade journals when I was in corporate. When I had to make a choice between caring for my father and working, I chose to care for my father and go out on my own. I contacted editors, pitched and pitched, and worked my way into ghostwriting. The rest came as a result of the internet.

What makes you unique?

We ghostwrite for famous people and industry leaders. There aren’t many of us out there.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

In corporate: Becoming a VPHR by the time I was 30. In freelancing: Getting published in Forbes. In publishing: Landing my first book deal.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Perserverance. No one is perfect the first time out. You have to work at your skills and keep them honed to rise to the top in sport or business. Timeliness. Don’t be late to practice translates well in business; don’t be late to meetings, in following up, in marketing your biz. Honesty. Be honest with yourself regarding your abilities; that’s the only way to pinpoint what to work on, so you can grow. Healthy competition can be fun, but go overboard, and you’ll wind up being miserable and making those around you miserable in the process.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

I am always reading, attending webinars, legal updates, going to conferences. I listen to what my clients need, and I improve my offerings based on what they tell me.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Yes. I also own another company, Full Cirlce Press, where I work with a team of writers, copyeditors, proofreaders, and subject matter experts to produce books on various topics. For my latest collaboration, we had a tight deadline in which to complete a book for publication. We had to come up with a schedule, create task lists, and set/meet various deadlines. We depended on the writers, of course, to come up with the copy on time, and from there, we basically created an assembly line to copyedit, edit, revise, copyedit, edit, revise, and revise until we had a final draft to proofread and present to the publisher. We shared loads, when necessary, and were able to beat our deadline by a week.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Harnessing AI

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

AI will play a bigger part in publishing/writing.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Ed Gandia and Ilise Benun. Both are harnessing AI to generate client lists and make the publishing/writing process more seamless.

