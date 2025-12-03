Industry Champions with Dr. Judith Abbey of On The Go Drip

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Dr. Judith Abbey of On The Go Drip

Judith Abbey

Owner of On The Go Drip

Website Address: www.onthegodrip.com



Short company description:

On The Go Drip is a premium mobile wellness service that brings IV therapy, functional medicine, and urgent care directly to clients at home, at the office, in a hotel, or at an event.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

My academic career.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Marketing

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

In personalized care.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Myself. I leverage growth in my field.

Transcript:

Chris: Welcome to Industry Champions. I’m your host, Chris Bouthot, and joining me in the studio is Dr. Judith Abbey with On The Go Drip. Judith, how are you?

Judith: Hi there. Very good.

Chris: Thanks for coming in.

Judith: Absolutely.

Chris: Let’s talk about what you’re doing. But before we get there, give us a little backstory, because you’re literally living the American dream. Where are you originally from, and how did you get into this space?

Judith: First of all, I am honored to be in your presence. I mean, I am literally in the presence of—what—a living sage? Is that what you are?

Chris: I don’t know, but whatever it is, double it up and tell my wife.

Judith: I’m sure she’s going to watch this. She better! If you’re watching—yes, he’s a living sage.

Chris: Thank you very much.

Judith: Thank you. I am originally from Ghana—Ghana, West Africa. I moved here in December 2011, so it’s been a bit. This past May, I naturalized as a U.S. citizen, which has been exciting. I did most of my education in Ghana, and when I moved here, I went to the University of West Florida for my bachelor’s in nursing.

From there, I worked at Santa Rosa Medical Center and a few other places before going to the University of South Alabama for my advanced practice degree. I earned my master’s in nursing practice and then completed my doctorate there as well. So that’s a little bit about me—I’ve been jumping around and doing all kinds of things.

Chris: Well, we were talking off camera—when I was working for U.S. Africa Command, the first African country I visited was Ghana, which is your home. But Jacksonville is your home now. So that journey through the medical field—both your education and your time in practice—I imagine was the motivation to start your own company?

Judith: It was. Covid changed a lot for people. It really exposed the frailties of our healthcare system. People started asking, “What more can I be doing for my health? Are there better options?”

And the reality is, many people feel like they’re not being properly cared for. They go through the system and leave feeling exhausted, overlooked, or underserved. That became glaring to me—how can we give people the care they actually need, offer true medical expertise, and make it convenient and accessible?

Chris: So tell the audience—what is On The Go Drip, and how do you do what you do?

Judith: On The Go Drip is a premium wellness brand. We deliver IV therapy and concierge medical wellness wherever our clients are—whether it’s their living room, office, an event, or on the go.

Wherever life takes you, we will be there to provide the care you need. You don’t have to take time out of your day to go somewhere—we come directly to you.

But what really sets us apart is how we care for our clients. We build relationships. We know them by name, we know their stories, and we understand their goals. That level of connection makes all the difference.

Chris: Unfortunately, in healthcare, a lot of times you feel like it’s industrialized.

Judith: Very much so.

Chris: You’re just a number.

Judith: Right. And I noticed that a lot while working in the emergency room. You have patients coming in at some of the worst moments of their lives, and yet things can become so routine for providers. There’s chaos happening, families are waiting outside the door, and often the empathy gets lost.

What really shifted things for me was when my dad was being taken into surgery. As a nurse practitioner, I knew exactly what was going to happen to him, and suddenly I realized how far removed that empathy can become. I was praying the team would truly take care of him. I didn’t want to be part of a system where the human element was fading.

So with On The Go Drip, it’s personal. You are the sole focus. Sometimes it’s not about the medications or vitamins—it’s about honoring the person in front of you.

Chris: You’re building a relationship.

Judith: Exactly.

Chris: I tell my clients all the time, I don’t want a one-year subscription—I want a lifetime relationship.

Judith: Absolutely. Some of our clients—we celebrate their birthdays with them. They’re so used to our level of care that maintaining continuity becomes essential.

With primary care, you might see a different provider every time, and no one really knows your full story. But with us, we make sure the person who cares for you truly knows you.

Chris: That’s excellent. For folks listening—you’re a small business owner like I am, and you’re scaling. You’ve been around for two and a half years, which speaks volumes. What areas are you serving right now?

Judith: Jacksonville is home—we love Jacksonville. We go as far as Brunswick and St. Simons, and sometimes Orlando. Pretty much all of northeast Florida and parts of southeast Georgia.

Chris: So southeast Georgia and northeast Florida?

Judith: Correct.

Chris: Daytona? Palm Coast? A little further south?

Judith: Yes.

Chris: And your goal five years from now?

Judith: Scale and expand—100%. We talked about it earlier. Making premium care accessible to more people is our biggest goal.

Chris: And I know you have a lot of five-star reviews.

Judith: We do—by God’s grace, we’re doing really well.

Chris: I encourage everyone to take a look at what you’re doing. How do people set an appointment?

Judith: They can give us a call at (904) 544-5010.

Chris: One more time?

Judith: (904) 544-5010. You can call or text—we make it very easy. You can also visit our website and send us a message. We’ll set up the appointment for you.

Chris: What’s the website?

Judith: OnTheGoDrip.com—think of it like you’re “on the go.”

Chris: That’s wonderful. Dr. Judith, thank you very much.

Judith: Thank you. It’s been great.

Chris: It’s been great having you in the studio. And what you’re doing is amazing. There’s not a lot of competition that provides this level of care. Your value proposition—a first-class, relationship-oriented experience—is special. You treat clients like Ohana, like family.

Judith: Yes—family. Thank you.

Chris: Folks, take a look at what Dr. Judith Abbey is doing with On The Go Drip. She shared the number and website—check it out. She serves a large part of this region, and we look forward to having her back after the new year to talk about how things are growing. And with the holidays coming up… you might need a drip!

Stay tuned for our next segment, Live in Gratitude.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Industry Champions with Dr. Judith Abbey of On The Go Drip on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.