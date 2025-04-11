Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Chris Budihas speaks with Eric Dominijanni of FIOR Scotch.

Blended Scotch

View original post: Industry Champions with Eric Dominijanni of FIOR Scotch on Daily News Network.

