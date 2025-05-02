Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Chris Budihas, speaks with Giselle Carson of Marks Gray, P.A.

Marks Gray, P.A., a cornerstone of Jacksonville since 1899, provides strategic, high-caliber legal solutions to businesses, professionals, and individuals. With deep expertise in corporate law, corporate immigration, litigation, intellectual property, real estate, and more, we blend tradition with innovation to deliver results. Rooted in excellence, integrity, and client-focused advocacy, we help clients locally and globally navigate legal complexities with clarity and confidence.

View original post: Industry Champions with Giselle Carson of Marks Gray, P.A. on Daily News Network.

