Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Chris Budihas, speaks with Jean Criss of Jean Criss Media.

Jean Criss Media is a creative media services agency, where visions come to life, also, Founder/CEO of post-surgical intimate apparel brand, CRISSCROSS Intimates.

View original post: Industry Champions with Jean Criss of Jean Criss Media on Daily News Network.

