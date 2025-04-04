Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas speaks with Ken Smith of Belair Leadership.

Belair Leadership, Inc. (An Academy Leadership Franchise), a Service-Connected Disabled Veteran owned small business, partners with organizations to improve leadership effectiveness and increase results. Solving problems that may manifest as low financial performance, low engagement, low morale or high turnover. We improve leadership skills, including: communication, conflict management, motivation, accountability, goal setting, feedback and coaching. We are especially skilled at developing introverts and technical individuals. Belair Leadership is acclaimed for turning good managers into inspirational leaders.

View original post: Industry Champions with Ken Smith of Belair Leadership on Daily News Network.

