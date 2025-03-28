Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas speaks with Kerriann Greenhalgh of KeriCure Medical.

KeriCure Medical is a woman owned biotechnology company based in Tampa, FL that has provided advanced nanopolymer skin and wound care products to the worldwide medical market since 2014.

View original post: Industry Champions with Kerriann Greenhalgh of KeriCure Medical on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.