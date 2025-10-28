Industry Champions with Marek Hirsch

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Marek Hirsch, MD.

Marek Hirsch, MD

Medical Director at Men’s Mental Health

Website Address: www.mensmentalhealthservices.com



Short company description:

Providing timely access to quality mental healthcare for men. Available for both in person and virtual appointments.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Ensuring the wait time to be seen in my clinic remains less than a week for a new appointment.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Timely access to quality mental healthcare.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Further from the reliance on prescription medications

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Scott Galloway. He takes a realistic view on the psychology of men and points out some of the inconsistencies with modern society.

