Industry Champions with Mohamad Merilan of The Village

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas speaks with Mohamad Merilan of The Village.

The Village is a community-driven initiative focused on helping individuals and families grow in wealth, health, and emotional intelligence. Rooted in the belief that “it takes a village” to achieve success, The Village provides education, resources, and support to empower people to build sustainable, fulfilling lives. Through community, financial literacy, and personal development, The Village fosters a culture of continuous improvement and collective growth.

