Industry Champions with Nate Bitner of Mosaic Doors

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with "Industry Champions"! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Nate Bitner of Mosaic Doors

Nate Bitner

CEO of Mosaic Doors

Website Address: mosaicdoors.com



Short company description:

Mosaic Doors is a custom door design and manufacturing company specializing in high-quality, handcrafted doors that combine modern engineering with artistic craftsmanship. From residential to commercial projects, Mosaic Doors delivers durable, visually striking solutions tailored to each client’s architectural style.

Transcript:

Morgan: Welcome back to another episode of Industry Champions, where we highlight the best and brightest in their fields and showcase the incredible work they’re doing. I’m Morgan Young, and today I’m joined by Nate Bittner with Mosaic Windows and Doors. Nate, thank you for being here.

Nate: Thank you for having me. I’m excited—really appreciate it.

Morgan: Absolutely. So, you just moved from Idaho to Florida—a huge shift, and definitely a warmer one. A hot start to a growing business. Tell us more about that.

Nate: Yeah, so we actually didn’t move primarily for business, although that quickly became an exciting part of the transition. We moved because our church was launching a new campus in South Florida. But when we came to visit, I looked around and thought, Oh my gosh—this is prime territory for what we do.

With the gap between our move and the church launch, we’ve been able to really grind down on the business—figure out what South Florida needs, where the market is going, and how we fit into areas where larger manufacturers have grown so fast that they’re no longer dominating the way they once were. It just feels like the perfect timing for Mosaic Windows and Doors to bring something fresh to South Florida.

Morgan: Absolutely. And speaking of bringing something fresh, what sets Mosaic apart from other window and door competitors?

Nate: I think it starts with our internal structure. I tell my team all the time: two things will keep us relevant and help us scale—technology and culture.

We’re about two and a half years old, right at that moment when AI is exploding. Because we’re still a small, fast-moving company, we can pivot quickly and adopt new technology faster than the bigger players. We don’t deal with layers of bureaucracy, so we can execute with speed—production, customer service, delivery, everything.

Then there’s our internal culture—the Mosaic-isms. One of the biggest is, “There is no they.” Meaning we don’t blame some unseen group or department when something goes wrong. Everyone is a leader in their sphere, whether they lead a hundred people or just themselves. We teach servant leadership, ownership, and responsibility.

And, of course, the products themselves are phenomenal—luxury look, feel, and performance at a mid-level price. Builders and developers love that.

Morgan: That’s wonderful. And in Florida—a hurricane-heavy, unpredictable-weather kind of state—solid, trustworthy windows and doors are absolutely crucial. Getting things done quickly and efficiently is what makes you an industry champion.

Tell me more about how you run your company. You mentioned accountability and servant leadership. What other leadership traits have you implemented to help Mosaic stand out?

Nate: Thank you. Yes—servant leadership is really at the core. Everyone is a leader, whether they realize it or not. One thing I talk about often is HIT: honesty, integrity, and transparency.

When communications get messy—rumors, water-cooler talk—relationships start breaking down, and that creates a hostile work environment, whether you’re remote, on the factory floor, or in the office. We work hard to prevent that by encouraging vulnerability, openness, and genuine connection.

Honor is a major part of our culture. And honor stems from gratitude—being grateful for the person beside you, no matter their title or pay grade.

For example, our VA in the Philippines who helps with social media—I’m deeply grateful for her. She works while I’m asleep, she brings excellence to the table, and by honoring her, it becomes more than just a paycheck for her. If she builds a team someday, that culture flows through her as well. That’s servant leadership.

And I heard something recently—never look at the people around you as disposable. If we treat every member of our team like they matter, they show up with their best. And if they’re not at their best, our question becomes: How can we help them get there?

Morgan: Servant leadership really is what it’s all about. You’ve got all the key components of a thriving company—strong leadership, quality products, and speed of execution. Fantastic. Thank you for being our industry champion today.

Nate: Thank you. I appreciate it.

Morgan: And viewers, thank you for tuning in to another episode of Industry Champions. If you want more information on Mosaic Windows and Doors, head over to DailyNewsNetwork.com or IndustryChampsTV.com. All the details are there. We’ll see you on the next episode of Industry Champions.

