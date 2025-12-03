Industry Champions with Nathan Robinson of ReiCloud Solutions

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Nathan Robinson.

Nathan Robinson

CEO, AI Strategist at ReiCloud Solutions

Website Address: http://www.reicloudsolutions.com



Short company description:

ReiCloud Solutions is an AI consulting firm that helps small and medium-sized businesses harness the same tools used by Fortune 100 companies. We make artificial intelligence practical, affordable, and accessible for realtors, law firms, medical practices, and entrepreneurs, turning advanced technology into real-world business results.

What is one question you would like the host to ask you?

What advice do you have for veterans looking to break into the tech or AI space?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We don’t just sell technology — we bridge the gap between enterprise-level AI and everyday business needs. We take tools that Fortune 100 companies use and make them accessible for realtors, law firms, medical practices, and local entrepreneurs.

How do you define success?

For me, success is setting a clear goal and running toward it, not away from something. Sometimes the path changes, but success is staying committed, pivoting when necessary, and achieving impact along the way.

How did you get started in your field of work?

When I completed Generative AI training in 2023 at AWS, I realized I had a natural gift for applying it to real-world problems. That’s when I committed to leading innovation and helping organizations put AI to work the right way.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

The most impactful moment of my transition was being part of Hiring Our Heroes, a Chamber of Commerce program that provides structured support for service members leaving the military. That program completely changed the trajectory of my career. Through it, I interviewed with 20 employers and received 10 six-figure job offers, opportunities I never would have imagined while still in uniform. Most importantly, Hiring Our Heroes led me to Amazon Web Services, which gave me the foundation to eventually start my own AI consulting firm. If I hadn’t gone through that program, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment has been starting my own business doing what I love. Building ReiCloud Solutions has been both rewarding and challenging, but it’s given me the chance to create impact on my own terms. Just because you love something doesn’t mean it’s easy but it makes the challenges worth overcoming.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

The biggest challenge is education, helping people understand that AI isn’t something to fear or avoid. Too often, it’s seen as a threat instead of a tool. My mission is to show business owners that AI can save them time, empower smarter decisions, and open doors for growth. Once people experience it in action, they see it’s not about replacing humans, it’s about amplifying what we can do.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

AI is moving from being a ‘nice-to-have’ to being as essential as email or a website. In the next 3–5 years, I believe every business, regardless of size, will integrate AI into their daily operations. We’ll see more accessible, industry-specific AI tools, better safeguards around data and ethics, and a huge demand for people who know how to connect the dots between technology and business outcomes.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

One of the biggest trendsetters in my field is Jordan Wilson. Without him and his platform, I wouldn’t be where I am today. He opened my eyes to aspects of AI that I might have never thought to explore, and he continues to make AI accessible through education, conversation, and community. That kind of leadership is what moves the industry forward.

Transcript:

Chris: Welcome to Industry Champions. I’m your host, Chris Budihas, and joining me in the studio is Nathan Robinson with ReiCloud Solutions. Nathan, how are you?

Nathan: Doing great.

Chris: It’s always good to see you. You’re doing some amazing stuff. For those who don’t know your backstory, where are you originally from? And how did you get to where you are today—creating your own company?

Nathan: By the grace of God.

Chris: That’s a great answer.

Nathan: Exactly. Those are the real answers. I’m originally from Ohio, raised by my dad—he was in the military. I grew up wanting to follow in his footsteps. I joined the Air Force as an air traffic controller, then later switched to the Army. I ended up retiring from the Army 16 years later. After that, I was recruited by Amazon Web Services as a solutions architect. I worked there for about three and a half years, and then decided to go off on my own. That’s why I’m sitting here today.

Chris: That’s great. First, thank you for your service—without people like you, we couldn’t be here today. What I really like about your journey is how you took all that experience from the military and, instead of immediately jumping into entrepreneurship like many do, you chose to work at a major company like Amazon Web Services. Then you took that knowledge and built your own company. So, ReiCloud Solutions—what is it, and what do you do?

Nathan: ReiCloud Solutions is an AI advisory firm. I’m the founder and chief AI advisor. I help school systems, small and medium-sized businesses, growing companies, and enterprises adopt AI the smart way. I help them regain time, clean up processes, and focus on the things that matter most in their business.

Chris: I love that phrase—“adopt AI the smart way.” Is there a non-smart way, and what does that look like?

Nathan: Absolutely. There’s so much noise around AI. Leaders know about AI, they’ve heard of GPT, and they see what competitors are doing, but they don’t understand how to actually implement it. So they get stuck. Others jump in and start pilots without tying them to ROI or their existing workflows. Then they end up spending a lot of money and not seeing the return. I always start with pain points and business objectives. I don’t force them to change proven processes—I adapt technology to fit the processes that already work.

Chris: That’s great. With five generations in the workplace, we see all levels of understanding around AI. I once had a general tell me, “Just sprinkle some AI on it.” But that’s not how it works. You focus on the actual pain points—what problem we’re solving—and map out a solution with clear outcomes. That alignment is key.

Nathan: Exactly. And sometimes companies have money and are ready to spend it, but I want to prevent waste. AWS taught me to start with the pain point—what’s keeping you up at night? If it’s lead generation, for example, and I can solve that, then the business can move forward with clarity and focus.

Chris: There are other people in this field, with varying levels of expertise. Why should someone choose ReiCloud Solutions? What’s your value proposition?

Nathan: Like I said, I start with the problem. My background is in air traffic control, which is all about precision, systems, and problem-solving. I’m not someone who tinkers with things that already work—if something is functioning well, I leave it alone. But if something is broken, I want to fix it. I examine processes, identify what’s broken, and focus on repairing what needs improvement while preserving what already works.

Chris: Can you share an example—without breaking any NDAs—of customer success? Something you did that produced results?

Nathan: Absolutely. I worked with an ad company that sends out newspapers and magazines. Businesses spend a lot of money on those ads, but many customers just toss them out without reading. We’re building a digital product that personalizes and targets ads more effectively, making them more likely to stick and inspire action.

Chris: That’s great. So the message not only sticks, but leads to actual call-to-action.

Nathan: Exactly.

Chris: How can people find you and ReiCloud Solutions?

Nathan: They can visit ReiCloudSolutions.com. You can email me at [email protected]. And if you want to check me out on YouTube, my channel is NateSolanoAI.

Chris: That’s great, Nathan. Always good to have you. Looking forward to continuing our friendship. Folks, take a look at our show notes—ReiCloud Solutions, or AI Cloud Solutions. Connect with Nathan or myself on LinkedIn. We’d love to continue the conversation. And if you have needs or questions, reach out to Nathan. We’ll see you in our next segment. Live with gratitude.

