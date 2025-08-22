Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Paesol Veerakitti.

Paesol Veerakitti

CEO at Robocor

Website Address: Robocor.ai



Short company description:

Robotics hardware and software products

How did you get started in your field of work?

Visiting a friend at Brooks Rehabilitation

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

‘

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Tell the world what you’re going to do, but first show it

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Guardian 1

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Churches

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Events

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Help make the world a little better place

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Finding talents

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Trillion dollar industry

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Tesla – they revolionize the auto industry

View original post: Industry Champions with Paesol Veerakitti of Robocor on Daily News Network.

