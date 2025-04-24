Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Chris Budihas speaks with Randy Phares of Dr. Box Consulting, Inc.

Short company description: High-performing managers hire us to get their dream jobs because they have had enough of being underpaid, overworked, and under-appreciated at work while other areas of their lives suffer. Bottom line: We help them get their dream job and excel in it so they can enjoy their work and live happy, healthy, fulfilling lives with their loved ones in 12-months, guaranteed.

View original post: Industry Champions with Randy Phares of Dr. Box Consulting, Inc. on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.