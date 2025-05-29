Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Chris Budihas, speaks with Robert Dahlstrom of Apellix.

Apellix is an aerial robotics company founded in 2014 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, that designs, manufactures, and markets autonomous and manually controlled heavy lift drones for industrial, military, and commercial applications. The company develops aircraft equipped with robotic arms and end effectors that perform tasks in hazardous environments such as nondestructive testing, power washing of elevated structures, and spray painting (under development), enabling workers to remain safely on the ground. With multiple patents and industry awards, Apellix is transforming how work at height is conducted, particularly in the maintenance, inspection, cleaning, and coatings industries.

View original post: Industry Champions with Robert Dahlstrom of Apellix on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.