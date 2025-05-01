Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Chris Budihas, speaks with Sarah Carter of Arrowhead Leadership Consulting.

We are transforming leaders’ lives at work and home! We believe you must first know yourself before you can know and lead others effectively, so we start with that.

View original post: Industry Champions with Sarah Carter of Arrowhead Leadership Consulting on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.