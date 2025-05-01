Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Chris Budihas, speaks with Tom Gauthier of AgTechLogic.

AgTechLogic is a unique Ag-Data company that developed an AI-solution, Agtellio, that supports the capture of data that delivers significant operational efficiencies, the reduction of over-use of pesticides, up to 90%, and provides AI-Powered insights that reduce risks and build healthier communities.

View original post: Industry Champions with Tom Gauthier of AgTechLogic on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.