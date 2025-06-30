Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas speaks with Tony Wrice of Deloitte and Tyler Palko of Solutions 21.

Tony Wrice of Deloitte

Deloitte is the largest professional services network by revenue and number of employees in the world and is considered one of the Big Four accounting firms, along with EY, KPMG, and PwC.

Tyler Palko of Solutions 21.

Solutions 21 is a global human capital development firm that builds and implements leadership development programs from the C-Suite down to front line supervisors to forge elite level leaders to drive organizational success.

View original post: Industry Champions with Tony Wrice of Deloitte and Tyler Palko of Solutions 21 on Daily News Network.

