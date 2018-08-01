Kid Picks – August

Aug. 11 + 25

GTM Reserve Family Seining

505 Guana River Road Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 32082

http://gtmnerr.org/visit/events/

The GTM Research Reserve hosts a Kids and Family Seining on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month. Join GTM Research Reserve staff and/or volunteers for a guided family seining activity. Visitors will get the chance to pull a seine net through Guana Lake, collecting species of fish, crabs and more, and then learn about the animals and their roles in the habitat. All necessary gear including waders and boots will be provided. There is a $3 per vehicle parking fee.

Aug. 6 + 8 @ 9:30 a.m.

$1 Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse

Cinemark Movie Theater at Tinseltown – 4535 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216

https://www.cinemark.com/summer-movie-clubhouse-theatres

The Summer Movie Clubhouse is a ten-week program of recently released G and PG films for kids. The cost is $1 per person per movie at the door the morning of the program. A ten-week series punch card is available at the theatre box office, while supplies last, at participating theatres.

Aug. 26

Sweet Pete’s Factory Tour

400 N. Hogan St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

https://www.sweetpetescandy.com/products/factory-tour-jacksonville

Get the scoop on all things Sweet Pete’s! A candy expert leads each tour on a sweet trip through the company’s history. Learn about candy, chocolate, our business and the features of the one-hundred-year-old Sweet Pete’s candy mansion. Participants will view our live production facility and go behind the scenes to see our packaging room and caramel wrapping machine. After the whimsical tour experience, enjoy a decadent chocolate bar made your way! Choose from over sixteen toppings, and our candy makers will create a bar exactly the way you want (bar included in price).

Classes daily at 12:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, and 4:00pm. Tour is approximately 30 minutes long.

Great for kids and families, all ages are welcome. Call 855-SWT-PETE or email [email protected] to book a group tour.

Everyday through Sep. 9

MOSH National Geographic Earth Explorers Exhibit

Museum of Science and History (MOSH) – 1025 Museum Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32207

http://themosh.org/explore/traveling-exhibits/national-geographic-presents-earth-explorers/

Embark on an epic adventure through six themed and immersive environments to discover new species at The MOSH! Study animal behavior and learn about the important roles that technology, innovation and ingenuity play in making and documenting explorers’ discoveries. National Geographic Presents Earth Explorers will showcase the work of some of the most innovative and exciting National Geographic explorers!