Trailmark Hosting Annual Touch-A-Truck on April 4

TrailMark in St. Johns County is hosting its annual Touch-A-Truck, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Shift your imagination into overdrive at this free family event! Kids of any age can explore trucks and vehicles of all kinds.

Roll up and climb aboard vehicles of all shapes and sizes including fire trucks, ambulance, police car, tractors, construction trucks, bull dozer and more. In addition to trucks, there will be food trucks, face painting, trackless train ride and an Easter egg grab.

Touch-A-Truck is free and open to the public.

TrailMark is a unique community in St. Johns County, combining the best of neighborhood living with a nature-first approach, with miles of trails, parkland, wetlands and oak groves.

Please pre-register at eventbrite.

TrailMark is located five miles west of the I-95/International Golf Parkway exit #323 on Pacetti Road. The address is 805 TrailMark Drive, St. Augustine, Fla. 32092

Visit TrailMarkLiving.com or follow TrailMark on Facebook.