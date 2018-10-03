Put your terror tolerance to the test with a Haunt Hopper pass to two of North Florida’s largest haunted attractions: The Haunted Brewery at Anheuser-Busch and Warehouse 31 Unleashed.

Come if you dare to these immersive, fear-infested haunt attractions with a Haunt Hopper Pass and you’ll get WareHouse 31 Unleashed FAST PASS Admission and Level Three Zombie Slayer Ticket for The Haunted Brewery at a discounted rate of $70. The Haunt Hopper Pass can be used in any order and on different days.

Warehouse 31 Unleashed is a heart-pumping haunt with a scare factor that requires you to sign a waiver. They’re back for their fourth year to bring your biggest fears to life. With five unique attractions, Warehouse 31 is bigger and scarier than ever, bringing you intense and intimate experiences that will make you tremble.Thrill seekers will be brought face-to-face with their deepest fears. It’s the kind of horror that will have you jumping and screaming between now and Halloween. “Hands down one of the best haunted houses I’ve been to. Because they keep you in small groups, the actors are able to focus on you making it the best intimate horror experience. I can’t wait for this year’s haunt,” says (insert name).

Try to outrun the undead in Lockdown, hide from the hungry cannibals in Mr. Tasty’s Meat Factory, wallow through the swamp of nightmares of Dark Waters, try to escape without becoming part of the show in Slaughter’s Circus and, finally, ride home on The Ghost Ship! You’ll get these five unique haunt encounters for just the price of a single ticket.

The next stop on your Haunted Hopper Pass is The Haunted Brewery Live Action Zombie Hunt, hosted by Anheuser-Busch Brewery. What goes together better than fear and beer? Help save the zombie-infested brewery in this interactive hunt where your squadron will use military grade amory to eliminate the LIVE zombies and make it out of the brewery alive.Held on October 19-20 & 26-27, there are over 10 bone-chilling zombie attractions, in addition to nightly live music, food trucks, and lots of beer. The Haunted Brewery is a spooky experience like no other, and this year the zombie infestation at the brewery is overgrown, and the local authorities need your help. Face their fears and fight those who have been infected as you make your way through different zones, in the fight for survival. See if you have what it takes to get through the brewery… ALIVE.

“The Zombie Hunt experience was nothing like I imagined! After some debating, we couldn’t be happier with our decision to go. Walking through the brewery scared out of our minds!” said Tony M.



Your Haunt Hopper Pass for The Haunted brewery includes General Admission entry and entry to the Zombie M.A.S.H Unit, Zombie HOPocalypse Recruitment Center, The Zombie Basic Training Firing Range, The Zombie Stronghold, The Zombie Maze, and The Zombie Live Action Hunt through the brewery.

The Halloween season is upon us, so don’t miss your chance to purchase this deal. Zombies, killer clowns and the unknown are waiting for you to be their next victim. Let the sceams begin…