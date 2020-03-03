Activities at Timucuan Parks Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Exhibition at MOSH

Timucuan Parks Foundation and the National Park Service will be hosting a special activity on Saturday, March 7 at TPF’s 20th Anniversary Exhibition at the Museum of Science and History. Rangers with NPS will be presenting their Timucuan Times program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to learn about the Native Americans in Florida and how they hunted, what they ate, what they wore and how they created shelter.

The hands-on activity will showcase the tools used by the Timucua Indians including arrowheads and pottery. Visitors will get a chance to see and feel the tools along with pelts from animals that were key to survival as they learn about the cultural aspects of the first inhabitants of North America.

“Timucuan Parks Foundation: Celebrate and Explore Our Wilderness Parks” is on display through May 31, 2020. Special engagement activities take place once a month throughout the run of the exhibition which features Jacksonville’s parks and preserves through the eyes of local artists. It includes four park paintings by Kathy Stark, a video of drone footage captured by Tom Schifanella, and still images taken by photographer Will Dickey.

The exhibition also features information about TPF’s decades of work to protect local parks and preserves and what they are doing moving forward to promote and enhance the natural areas. The monthly engagement activities are made possible by a sponsorship from Berry & Co. Real Estate.

About Timucuan Parks Foundation

Timucuan Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization that preserves, promotes and enhances Jacksonville’s natural areas through community engagement, education and enjoyment. The foundation originated in 1999 with the Preservation Project Jacksonville, Inc. to identify and assist in acquiring the most vulnerable and environmentally sensitive lands in Duval County. The acquisition of lands created the largest urban park system in the United States. Timucuan Parks Foundation works with park partners, including the National Park Service, Florida State Parks and the City of Jacksonville, to promote environmental stewardship, the health benefits of the parks and preserves, and an appreciation for Jacksonville’s special outdoor spaces. More information about TPF and their Special Places video can be found at https://www.timucuanparks.org/.