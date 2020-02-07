Hungry to Expand Your Mind and Bring More WOW into Your Work Life?

Meet local author and leadership expert Deb Boelkes along with a gathering of highly acclaimed and best-selling authors from around the nation at the Author Expo and Readers Extravaganza

Amelia Island, Florida – February 7, 2020 – Role model heartfelt leader, Best Places to Work authority, and author Deb Boelkes is thrilled to be among the baker’s dozen line-up of local author talent to be interviewed by NY Times Best-Selling author David Baldacci, honorary chair of this year’s Amelia Island Book Festival.

During the annual local author coffee breakout session, Baldacci will call on Boelkes and each of the other twelve local authors to share insights about themselves and their books. The Local Authors Presentation will be held from 11:00 am to noon on Saturday, February 15th, at Fernandina Beach Middle School, in the Media Center, next to the gym.

“As a new author, participating in the Amelia Island Book Festival, one of the best run book festivals in the nation, is a real WOW for me,” says Boelkes, author of The WOW Factor Workplace: How to Create a Best Place to Work Culture. “It’s a privilege to give back to this community that has given so much to me since moving here seven years ago after a long career creating best places to work in Fortune 150 high tech firms.”

One of the most exciting parts for attendees of the annual Author Expo and Reader Extravaganza is the opportunity to hear from some of their favorite authors for FREE, in the relatively intimate settings at Fernandina Beach Middle School.

“I encourage everyone in northeast Florida and beyond to attend the Amelia Island Book Festival Author Expo. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet one-on-one with over 100 amazing authors. I look forward to chatting with everyone who stops by my booth, #115, in the exhibit area. I’ll even be happy to share some of my insights to creating best places to work.”

###

About the Author:

Deb Boelkes is not just a role model heartfelt leader; she’s the ultimate authority on creating best places to work, with 25+ years in Fortune 150 high tech firms, leading superstar business develop and professional services teams. As an entrepreneur, she has accelerated advancement for women to senior leadership. Deb has delighted and inspired over 1,000 audiences across North America.

About the Book:

The WOW Factor Workplace: How to Create a Best Place to Work Culture (Business World Rising, December 2019, ISBN: 978-1-7340761-0-3, $19.95) will be available at the Author Expo. It’s also available from The Book Loft and Story & Song in Fernandina Beach, and from major online booksellers.

For more information, please visithttp://www.DebBoelkes.com or http://www.AmeliaIslandBookFestival.org