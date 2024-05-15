“Legacy of Leaders” with Adela Hittell of Project Human Inc.

On “Legacy of Leaders,” Jamar Suber welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Jamar sits down with Adela Hittell of Project Human Inc.

Short company description:

We are on a mission to empower individuals to discover their chosen path of self-expression in life. Through the combination of science and art, we guide individuals on their unique journey of self-discovery, providing them with a roadmap towards achieving the best possible outcomes in their lives.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I saw the absolute need for a space and place where humans could be seen and heard as they were instead of where they should be when they are suffering an in balance within themselves.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

At Project Human Inc., we’re not just breaking the silence around mental health; we’re orchestrating a symphony of understanding, compassion, and empowerment. Our commitment to fostering positive change reaches far and wide, touching lives through a range of accessible and creative services.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Human resources in the nonprofit sector is scarce and hard to find. Volunteer services have declined since the pandemic and many nonprofits have seen the impacts across the nation.

