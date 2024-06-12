Legacy of Leaders with Araya Knight of Arayasunshine Publishing

On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Araya Knight of Arayasunshine Publishing.

Short company description:

Civic Social Publishing Service to the Community

How did you get started in your field or work?

God

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I am unique so my company has no choice but, to follow suit. I am my business and everything that I do reflects who I am and what my business stands for.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Protecting my property from outside projections of others’ that were never supposed to understand it’s purpose that God gave it. Protecting my business from human’s instinct to destroy what they don’t understand has been the biggest obstacle.

