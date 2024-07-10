Legacy of Leaders with Brandy Cooper of Ecolab

On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Brandy Cooper of Ecolab.

Short company description:

I currently work for ECOLAB a company focused on chemical, water, healthcare and food safety. We protect the world’s resources.

How did you get started in your field or work?

A position at Amazon

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The constant feeling of not having enough experience/ current age. I have a feeling of imposter syndrome.

