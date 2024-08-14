Legacy of Leaders with Charmion Thrasher of Herbal Radiance

On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Charmion Thrasher of Herbal Radiance.

Herbal Radiance focuses on creating natural skincare products safe for all skin types. Our products are made for people who struggle with eczema, sensitive skin, or if you’re just looking to ditch the unnecessary chemicals in skincare. Herbal Radiance is designed for full body every day use, so treat your skin daily!

How did you get started in your field or work?

My work in the community and my desire to help people are what inspired me to start my own company. Growing up my parents always talked about the importance of ownership and innovation as an African American. In 2020 I was able to bring my dream of owning a skincare company to fruition.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We are most proud of the way people feel after using our products. Each purchase represents your right to empower yourself and feel confident in your own skin. The ingredients we use are of the highest quality, and are supplied by other small businesses.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Starting my business has taken a lot of commitment and patience, building a skincare company from the ground up is most definitely not for the weak. Most of what I have learned about making these products, I taught myself. There are not a lot of classes or schools that teach people how to make skincare products.

There is a lot of science and math involved in this process to ensure that products are safe to use, With that being said, it has been a lot of trial and error, a lot of “experiments,” and some long nights, and early mornings. In addition to learning how to make products, I also had to learn how to operate my business successfully.

Whether it’s naming a product, registering with the state, or making sure my customers have a seamless experience when making a purchase, there is always something challenging me to go above and beyond my expectation.

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Charmion Thrasher of Herbal Radiance on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.